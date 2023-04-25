Quiet for now, rain for the second half of the week

Tuesday: Tuesday for the most part will feature partly cloudy skies overhead. There is the opportunity for some isolated extremely hit or miss rain and snow showers. If you do happen to see one of those, accumulations will be extremely minimal. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with east winds between 5-10 MPH this could keep us a tad cooler on the lake shore.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: On Wednesday we will see sunshine to start the day, but t we will increasing clouds from west to east ahead of some rain and snow as we head towards Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with southerly winds between 5-10 MPH. We will see rain move from west to east after 8pm across our region. Most areas will see rain, but the immediate arrow head region could pick up some snow accumulation. accumulation should be less than 3″ for most.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday looks to be mainly dry, but there is the opportunity for some scattered showers especially though the second half of the day. Temperatures are mild in the 50s. Some could be just a few degrees shy of 60s. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.