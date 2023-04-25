Minnesota House votes to legalize adult-use cannabis, Senate to vote next

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota is one step closer to becoming law.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota House approved the bill for adult-use cannabis on a bipartisan vote of 71-59.

Rep. Liz Olson, A DFL’er who represents the Duluth area, was one of the lawmakers to vote in favor of the bill.

“Our current cannabis laws have resulted in deep harm, and Minnesotans have been loud and clear that they’re ready for legal cannabis,” Rep. Olson said. “By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we can address criminal justice inequities, help veterans and others whose health benefits from the plant, and create new economic opportunities for entrepreneurs. With the responsible, sensible, regulatory framework under this bill, we can deliver better outcomes for our communities in a variety of ways.”

The bill creates the Office of Cannabis Management, which will oversee the regulation of cannabis, cannabis products, hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products.

Currently, the bill would permit a person the age 21 or older to:

Possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in a public place or 1.5 pounds in a person’s residence.

Possess or transport no more than 8 grams of adult-use cannabis concentrate.

Possess or transport edible products infused with up to 800 milligrams of THC.

Give away cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in an amount that is legal for a person to possess in public.

Use cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in private areas.

Cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.

The legislation also provides for automatic expungement of prior petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

In addition, it will create a Cannabis Expungement Board to review other cannabis convictions and determine whether a person is eligible for expungement.

Some Minnesota republicans have signaled their support for legalization, but are hoping more of their amendments will be included in the legislation before it becomes law.

Up next, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

If approved by the Senate it will move to Governor Tim Walz’s desk to be signed into law.

