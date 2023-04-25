Holding On To History: Proctor Journal still printing after 117 years

PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - In 1910, the Sears catalog was the Amazon of the day. You could mail order anything - even a newspaper business. Well, maybe not a paper but at least a building in which to print one. The Proctor Journal is an example says current owner and publisher Jake Benson.

“And the pillars were extra and it came up by rail and an old DMIR blacksmith put up the building.” said Benson.

Click above for the video version of the story

Just after World War Two, Jake’s father, a Ukrainian immigrant named John Benson, took over the Proctor Journal. He had come to the Northland a few years before after being personally fired from a newspaper job by none other than William Randolph Hearst himself.

“My dad thought this was the most exciting place in the world and was editor at the Duluth News Tribune.” said Benson.

After buying the Proctor Journal, the senior Benson made sure young Jake grew up with printer’s ink in his blood.

“My dad would always have me in his lap when he was typing his stories and it was such an exciting time to have all these people dropping by - politicians, the governor.” said Benson.

Jake’s first job was working the linotype - a then cutting edge machine that could melt lead, set type and then recycle it all for the next day. A break from printing came for college in Virginia where Jake met future spouse Diane Giuliani from Hoyt Lakes. A further break came when he was ironically drafted days after taking part in an anti-war rally.

“We wanted to protest the war and then the first job I got was doing marketing and promotion for the U.S. Army recruiting command.” said Benson.

After three years in the Army, Benson came home and took over the Proctor Journal from his publisher father and operations manager mother, Blanche. Diane was thrust into the role of journalist which turned out to be little trouble.

“I took to it right away, I’m very organized and I just jumped in there with both feet and I enjoy it - most days are fun.” said Diane.

The linotype from the 20's has been still since 1968 but only one missing part keeps it from clanking back to printing life. (kbjr)

Most journalists will tell you that sad news stories constitute the days that aren’t fun. Today, if you prowl the 113 year old Proctor Journal building, you’ll see the proof printer from the 19-teens. You can also see the linotype that’s been silent since 1968. But, the Proctor Journal doesn’t see going completely silent for a long time. Jake Benson and Diane Guiliani still love running their community newspaper.

“Everyday when I wake up, I can’t wait to get to work.” said Jake.

Holding on to history in Proctor, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.