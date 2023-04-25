Duluth Coffee Company announces menu, space expansion

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Coffee Company will expand next door to include a full breakfast menu.

The menu includes common breakfast foods with ingredients from the Northland and beyond.

“We’re serving everything from breakfast sandwiches to burritos to bowls,” Sam Levar, the Sales Manager of Duluth Coffee Company, said. “Everything is farmer-focused with the same intention that we put in the coffee.”

The shop will now serve breakfast Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“The expansion is just offering more, more product, more accessibility for the downtown crowd,” he said.

The coffee company will take over the old Coney Island location next door to make way for a full-scale restaurant, bar and more.

“There’s going to be extra seating coming down the road in about two months from now,” Levar said.

Duluth Coffee Company is also offering a deal, along with more than 30 other downtown businesses, in celebration of ‘Get Downtown’ week.

Customers who spend $25 or more will receive a free mug with the Duluth Coffee Company logo and local icons.

“We have various ways that you can hit that $25. You can do it all on coffee drinks or you can buy bagged coffee as well. You can also buy some food,” he said.

The week-long, spring event is dedicated to celebrating Downtown Duluth businesses and welcoming customers downtown to shop, eat, and drink.

All things that Levar agrees are needed now more than ever.

“The first quarter of every year is always hardest,” he said. “Basically January through March we heavily rely on the local downtown business crowd that is down here grabbing coffee.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.