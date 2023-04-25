City of Duluth condemns building after fatal fire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is taking action after a fatal fire on Saturday.

City officials state the building at 631 E. 3rd Street was condemned Tuesday for demolition.

This decision was made by the City of Duluth’s building official.

This is the third fatal fire at the property in the past three years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

