City by City: Minnesota, Gary New Duluth, Ashland

Minnesota- Residents and businesses experiencing internet speeds slower than 25 megabits per second are eligible to apply for DEED’s Line Extension Program. The program awards providers grants to extend their coverage area and reach underserved people. Applications are taken year-round, but there are only two review periods a year, and the first begins on May 1. Those hoping to improve their WiFi sooner than later must apply by April 30.

Gary New Duluth- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold an informational public meeting Wednesday, April 26. The meeting will be focused on construction happening on Highway 23. Crews intend to repair 1.4 miles of the road as well as repair culverts and update the guardrails. The DNR will also be at the meeting to discuss their Perch Lake restoration project. That project is set to occur in late summer or early fall. The DNR’s goal is to restore Perch Lake to be more habitable for fish. The lake was once connected to the St. Louis River Estuary, but the railroad and Highway 23 nearly closed the connection. The public meeting is Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the GND Rec Center.

Ashland, WI- The Parks and Recreation department is looking for musical performers. They are hoping to host a summer concert series but first, they need acts to fill the shows. Concerts will be held at various parks throughout the city. If you’d like to audition, you can email the department here.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, St. Louis County, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.