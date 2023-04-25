Cenovus leaders provide update on refinery ahead of five-year anniversary of explosion

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Nearly five years ago on April 26th, 2018, the city of Superior was shaken as the Husky Oil Refinery exploded and caught fire.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate. Thirty-six people were sent to the hospital, but fortunately, no one died.

Husky was acquired by Canadian-based Cenovus Energy in March 2021.

Cenovus provided an update Tuesday on what steps they’ve taken to ensure the refinery is safe going forward.

“We have done a lot of upgrades to equipment, to processes, to training to ensure that we’re ready to go,” said Doreen Cole, the Senior Vice President of Downstream Manufacturing for Cenovus.

One of the focuses of the $1.2 billion rebuild has been ensuring safety around the highly toxic chemical compound hydrogen-fluoride, also known as HF.

“As we work to restart the refinery and we look at the HF unit, when you reflect on HF, HF has been safely used at the refinery for about 60 years,” Cole said.

Following the explosion some community members had concerns about potential exposure to HF if something were to happen again.

Cenovus said safety improvements have been made on the refinery’s HF tank, including double-sealed pumps and a color-changing feature that alerts detection of any leaks.

In addition to safety improvements inside the refinery, Cenovus is continuing partnerships with the community, like the Superior Fire Department.

“We haven’t been sitting on our hands for the last five years as the facility is getting rebuilt, we’ve been continuing our training and partnership to make sure our responders are ready if an incident were to happen at that facility or any facility in the city of Superior,” said Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht.

Vollbrecht and three other firefighters from SFD are currently in Texas receiving specialized industrial training inside a refinery for oil, fuel and gasoline fires, all paid for by Cenovus.

Vollbrecht said the partnership like that helped quicken response time in 2018.

“We were prepared to respond to that incident and response to that incident went fairly well,” Vollbrecht said. “It was handled in a matter of a few hours versus days as we originally thought because of the size of the incident.”

Cenovus said while the rebuild has taken some time, the payoff in improved safety and commerce will be worth it.

“The impact to the economy as a result of the restart will be substantial,” Cole said.

When the refinery re-opens, nearly 350 people will be employed, amounting to an annual payroll of more than $30 million.

Cenovus said they are planning to announce when the official re-opening of the refinery will be during their first-quarter analysis Wednesday, April 25.

The refinery was not operating at all during the rebuild, but the permanent workforce was still employed while it was being rebuilt.

Cenovus said they’ve also added more permanent positions.

