Suspicious device found near UMD campus, area being evacuated

UMD Police
UMD Police(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth Police are evacuating an area near campus after a “suspicious device” was found near the campus Monday.

UMD sent out an email to students stating the suspicious device was found in the area of 2205 E 5th Street, near the UMD Research Lab on part of the old campus.

The general area is being evacuated, although UMD officials did not immediately share how widespread the evacuation area is.

We also don’t know what kind of suspicious device was found.

Officials are also asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

