Student brings loaded gun to Superior High School, staff investigating

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior school district leaders are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun into Superior High School Monday.

According to the Superior School District, another student aware of the situation made a report to the school’s administration.

Administrators and the Superior Police Department immediately secured the weapon and removed the student from campus.

The school district stated they are thoroughly investigating and will closely monitor the situation.

“The student’s quick action to report the situation and the school administration’s fast response to SPD ensured immediate safety. The District will continue to teach our students if they ‘See Something, Say Something.’ This program is a critical aspect of school safety. The school and the administration are taking every precaution to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen in the future,” school leaders wrote in a news release Monday.

School administrators did not immediately share information about the student involved or why they brought a gun to school.

We also don’t know what repercussions that student could face.

Officials state the matter has been resolved and there wasn’t any danger to the students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

