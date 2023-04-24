Sources: Aaron Rodgers traded to NY Jets

NEW YORK. (Northern News Now) - The Green Bay Packers officially made a deal with the New York Jets.

Sources say on Monday quarterback and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets.

According to Adam Schefter, the two teams will are swapping their first-round picks, the 13th pick to the Packers for the 15th to the Jets.

The Packers will also get a conditional 2024 pick that will be a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of plays, otherwise, it will be a second-round pick.

They will get the 42nd and 207th pick in the 2023 draft, with the Jets getting the 170th pick.

Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eWbs1tDsu4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Rodgers finished his last season with the Packers with 26 touchdowns and 3,695 yards.

