Repeat drug offender sentenced to 11 years for Cloquet woman's overdose death

Carter Galo
Carter Galo(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Proctor man with a history of drug convictions was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Monday for selling a Cloquet woman the drugs that lead to her death.

Judge Robert Friday handed down that third-degree murder sentence to Carter Galo, 26.

In January 2022, Korynn Sorenson, 22, and her husband bought drugs from Galo.

According to court documents, Korynn took those drugs and ended up dying two days later.

Medical examiners say she had a mix of etizolam and fentanyl in her system.

This was not Galo’s first drug case. He also had two misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2016. Then in 2019, Duluth Police raided his home and found drugs, body armor, and guns.

He was sentenced to three years probation for that crime, which he was still serving when he sold Korynn the drugs that led to her death.

“To have sold, been caught and convicted and then return to sale eviscerates or demonstrates an intent to profit from the suffering from others,” Judge Friday set in court Monday.

Galo pleaded guilty to the third-degree murder charge in March.

He appeared virtually in court Monday because he is already being held at a prison in St. Cloud for violating his probation.

Monday on Northern News Now at 10, we sit down with Korynn’s family.

They share the pain they still feel after losing their daughter and sister and the changes they hope to see to when it comes to holding re-offenders like Galo accountable.

We also heard from the Lake Superior Violent Crime Task Force.

Their commander explains what they’re seeing on the streets and why the drug crisis is getting deadlier by the year.

