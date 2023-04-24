Mainly quiet start to the work week

Today: There is the opportunity for few hit or miss isolated rain showers and snow flurries throughout our Monday. If you do see any, they will be short lived, and if there is any accumulation it should be minimal. Otherwise, most are looking at partly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 3-6 MPH. Tonight, partly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the 20s for most.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday features more sunshine than that of Monday with most seeing mostly sunny skies overhead. Again, there could possible be a few isolated showers but those should be few and far between. Temperatures are a tad warmer with most making it into the lower 40s. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: More sunshine for our day Wednesday. Temperatures will also be warmer with most getting close to 50. So. right around average for this time of year. Winds are out of the south between 3-6 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.