Local musicians raise money for Minnesota Ballet Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Performers from different art forms came together in Duluth Sunday to help raise money for the Minnesota Ballet.

Local musicians took to the stage for the Open the Door to Studio Four fundraiser.

The event featured live music for several hours in the ballet’s Studio Four event space.

According to Minnesota Ballet, studio four just opened in January

In addition to being a place for classes during the day, organizers said it can be rented to other performers to share their art with the community.

“We really want to make this affordable because it’s expensive when you want to go to a venue and perform. But we really believe in making that our mission to help and support these artists to share their passions,” said Katie Kampfhenkel, Production Manager for Minnesota Ballet.

Studio Four is located in The Depot in Duluth.

Minnesota Ballet will be holding several events there throughout the summer there, including an open dance night this coming Thursday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.