Family identifies Duluth apartment fire victims, former tenant speaks out

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Family and friends have identified the two people killed in an apartment fire on Saturday.

Michelle Olson and her son Patrick were not able to make it out of the building in time.

The fire broke out at their apartment complex on East Third Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 Saturday morning.

When first responders arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the building.

Patrick died at the scene.

Firefighters were able to pull Michelle from the building, but she ended up dying at the hospital later that day.

Two firefighters were hurt trying to rescue her and also had to be taken to hospital.

They have since been released.

Authorities are still investigating what caused this fire.

This is the third deadly fire at this property in the last three years.

In August 2020, a fire broke out on the first floor, killing a 36-year-old man.

The city condemned the building and nobody was allowed to live there, but inspectors lifted the order one month later, allowing the landlord to have tenants again.

Just eight months later in April of 2021, another fire broke out at that building and killed a 49-year-old man.

Officials said both fires were accidents, and fire alarms were working.

This Saturday, city officials said the previous fires only caused minimal damage to the building’s structure, and it had no open code violations.

This fire, however, caused more than half of the roof to burn, and it might have to be demolished.

A former tenant of the building, who was the fiancée of the person who died in the August 2020 fire, shared her story with Northern New Now.

“It’s something that is so traumatizing, it’s unexplainable,” Nichole Swanson said.

In August 2020, Swanson woke up to the news that her fiancé, Michael Simone, died during an apartment fire.

“They said ‘We’re sorry to tell you this Miss Swanson, but there was an apartment fire in your apartment, and he didn’t make it out,’ and I just dropped,” Swanson said.

Swanson said during the August 2020 fire, Patrick actually knocked on doors and warned people throughout the building, helping people get out.

Swanson said she was close to Micki as well.

“We’d talk about gardening and stuff, wanting to make a garden in the back of the apartment complex and make it look nicer,” Swanson said.

She said the Olsons were good, kind people, but she claims the building’s landlord wasn’t keeping up the facilities.

“It was just not a good place ever,” Swanson said. “One of my electrical plugins went out and he never would come and fix it, one time I even walked in the hallway and there were used syringes and he told me to pick them up.”

Now, after another fire, she hopes things change.

“That building absolutely needs to be torn down,” Swanson said.

She said during this tragedy, she hopes the loved ones of the Olsons take time to remember and honor them.

Swanson lived in the building for about five years until just after her fiancé's death.

Northern News Now is trying to learn more about the owner and manager of the property.

We left a voicemail with the person who pays the property taxes, but we have not received a callback.

We’re also looking at court records.

In November of 2021, a tenant filed court paperwork asking to be able to withhold rent because they claimed there was a “bedbug infestation” and no work was being done to fix the issue.

About four months later, the court ruled the problem was fixed.

A judge wrote in the order that building management should have “been quicker” to hire a “professional pest control company rather than trying to do everything himself.”

The judge also ruled the tenant had to pay half of their unpaid rent, but got to keep the other half.

Northern News Now will continue to provide updates on this story as we learn more.

