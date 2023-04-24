Decent weather to kick off the week, rain to follow

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly sunny skies. Tonight there will be mostly clear skies and light winds out of the east 4-8mph. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s. Folks hoping to see the northern lights again tonight will likely be disappointed. Current forecast is not looking good for another round this evening.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will start out with partly cloudy skies, then we will see increasing clouds from west to east. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with east winds 5-10mph. The skies will clear up again in the afternoon/evening.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see sunshine to start the day, but there will be increasing clouds from west to east ahead of our next precip. chance. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with southerly winds. We will see rain move from west to east after 8pm across our region. Most areas will see rain, but Lake and Cook counties have a chance of picking up 1-3″ of snow.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with westerly winds.

