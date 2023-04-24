Chisholm Public Schools receives $40K grant from Lake Country Power

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Chisholm High School will open a state-of-the-art journalism studio thanks to a generous grant from Lake County Power.

With the $40,000 grant from Lake Country Power and an additional $20,000 in funding from the district, a SmartLab Studio will become available for Chisholm High School students beginning fall of 2023.

The SmartLab Studio will support the school’s journalism curriculum. It allows students to practice the range of skills associated with multimedia production and video broadcasting, giving them applicable experience to university-level classes and entry-level media positions.

“The Chisholm School District is very appreciative of the generous grant award from Lake Country Power. Our students will benefit tremendously from this opportunity,” said Adrian Norman, Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent. “We are excited to be seizing the opportunity to provide our students with a wide range of journalism experience in both print and broadcast, and we can’t wait to see their creativity and innovation shine in the new SmartLab Studio.”

Chisholm’s SmartLab Studio will include:

Student production control desk, including professional streaming system, post-production computer workstation, and control interfaces

Camera system with integrated teleprompter and confidence monitor mounted on a heavy-duty tripod dolly

Studio microphones

Chroma key backdrop for virtual set production

Professional lighting system

For more information, you can visit the Chisholm Public School’s website.

