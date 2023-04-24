Bloody Mary Fest hits Hermantown Sunday

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you enjoy a bloody mary, you’re not alone.

Many Northlanders gathered in Hermantown Sunday for Bloody Mary Fest.

Held at the A.A.D Shrine event center, organizers said attendees got to sample many different varieties and flavors of the tomato juice and vodka-based drink.

There were also meat and cheese vendors on hand to pair with the beverages.

According to organizer Candyce Thompson, some of the vendors who took part in the event are local to the northland.

“We have a lot of really local ones who are local to Minnesota. Thumbs Up Jamaican Jerk is based here in Duluth, so it’s nice to have them. But really all throughout Minnesota and the Midwest is where our vendors come from,” Thompson said.

At the end of the day, attendees got to vote for their favorite bloody mary.

