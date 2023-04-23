Walking for Awareness: Autism Walk Northland held Sunday in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - April is Autism awareness month and with just a few days left some local organizers held a special walk Sunday to raise awareness and money for people on the spectrum.

The annual Autism Walk Northland was held at Hermantown High School Sunday.

The walk, started by two moms in 2007 is a fundraiser to help purchase items to make sure people on the autism spectrum have what they need to thrive in a school setting and everyday life.

According to Walk Co-Founder Katie Godden, making accommodations for people on the spectrum can make a huge difference in their lives.

“I have an 18-year-old who is on the spectrum, got diagnosed at the age of seven. Our kids just want to be kids like anybody else. They want to have friends, they want to go to the moves. They are just like everyone else, but they need adaptions to be able to function in everyday life,” Godden said.

Money raised can help purchase small items like bounce balls and fidget spinners or go to schools or organizations to help make bigger accommodations possible.

According to Godden, this was their first time being fully back in person since the start of the pandemic.

