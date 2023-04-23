Walking for Awareness: Autism Walk Northland held Sunday in Hermantown

Participants in Autism Walk Northland 2023 in Hermantown
Participants in Autism Walk Northland 2023 in Hermantown(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - April is Autism awareness month and with just a few days left some local organizers held a special walk Sunday to raise awareness and money for people on the spectrum.

The annual Autism Walk Northland was held at Hermantown High School Sunday.

The walk, started by two moms in 2007 is a fundraiser to help purchase items to make sure people on the autism spectrum have what they need to thrive in a school setting and everyday life.

According to Walk Co-Founder Katie Godden, making accommodations for people on the spectrum can make a huge difference in their lives.

“I have an 18-year-old who is on the spectrum, got diagnosed at the age of seven. Our kids just want to be kids like anybody else. They want to have friends, they want to go to the moves. They are just like everyone else, but they need adaptions to be able to function in everyday life,” Godden said.

Money raised can help purchase small items like bounce balls and fidget spinners or go to schools or organizations to help make bigger accommodations possible.

According to Godden, this was their first time being fully back in person since the start of the pandemic.

Click here for more information about Autism Walk Northland.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle fatal structure fire in Duluth Saturday
Two people dead, two firefighters hurt in Duluth apartment fire
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman, child die in crash near Tower
Cloquet dispensary holds green ribbing cutting opening.
Budding Business: Cloquet THC dispensary opens on 4/20
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
The large tow truck involved in Floodwood Township train crash
No injuries after train-truck collision near Floodwood

Latest News

Monday's rain should be light
Flood risk to subside even though rain chances may run through Monday night
Northern News Now Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson April 23
Apparent drive-by shooting near Cass Lake sends one person to hospital, three suspects arrested
Apparent drive-by shooting near Cass Lake sends one person to hospital, three arrested
Light snow showers may add up lightly through Monday night
Sunny Sunday morning may return to a few flurries in the afternoon