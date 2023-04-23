And They’re Off: 34th annual Fitger’s 5K held Saturday in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Runners and walkers hit the streets of Duluth Saturday morning for the Fitgers 5K.

This year marked the 34th running of the annual event.

According to organizers, it’s a pre-cursor for bigger races this summer like Grandma’s Marathon.

The 5K featured both competitive and recreational races, as well as a walking and running divisions.

This year’s men’s run winner Scott Behling took home the top prize for the fifth time.

He said despite the win, the weather caused his time of 15:56 to be a little slower than he’d like.

“The wind was definitely a factor. I think it was like a minute slower than what I would like. But it’s still a good effort regardless this early in the year,” Behling said.

This year’s women’s run winner, Alyssa Nash was running in her first ever Fitgers 5K and crossed the finish line with a time of 19:22.

All totaled there were 857 finishers including both men and women in the run division of the 2023 Fitger’s 5K.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.