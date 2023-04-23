Local organizations hold first-ever ‘Duluth EcoFest’ for Earth Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - To celebrate Earth Day, some local organizations in Duluth held a special event in honor of the occasion.

Leaders with Ecolibrium3 paired with other local organizations to hold their first-ever EcoFest at Clyde Iron Works Saturday morning.

According to organizers, attendees got to learn about many different ways to live more sustainably.

Some of the topics included were composting, buying in bulk, and utilizing reusable items.

“We all are impacted by the earth that we live on and we are all impacted by each other. So that’s what Ecofest is doing, bringing people together to celebrate people and the planet,” said Mackenzie Foley, Director of Community Engagement Ecolibrium3.

EcoFest was part of an entire week of events dedicated to living more sustainably.

