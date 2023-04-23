Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle fatal structure fire in Duluth Saturday
Two people dead, two firefighters hurt in Duluth apartment fire
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman, child die in crash near Tower
Cloquet dispensary holds green ribbing cutting opening.
Budding Business: Cloquet THC dispensary opens on 4/20
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
The large tow truck involved in Floodwood Township train crash
No injuries after train-truck collision near Floodwood

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts
Light snow showers may add up lightly through Monday night
Sunny Sunday morning may return to a few flurries in the afternoon