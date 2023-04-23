Flood risk to subside even though rain chances may run through Monday night

By Dave Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: Even after a few days, the tail end of a low pressure system is still dragging a stretched out trough of lower pressure through our area. That has been providing just enough lift to keep clouds coming and light snow showers falling. More snow showers could happen Sunday night. On Monday, a surface temperature of 40 may extend high enough in the troposphere to create rain showers rather than flurries. Precip totals should stay light through Monday night. Despite the chance for light rain, the flood threat is easing and it is hoped most advisories will go away Sunday evening. Higher pressure on Tuesday will clear us up for a couple of days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries. If there are any breaks in the clouds, Northern Lights should be visible. The low temp will be near 23. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will stay partly sunny and there will be a 20-30% chance for rain showers. Rain totals should run one to three tenths. The morning low will be 23 as mentioned previously. The afternoon high will be 40. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Monday's rain should be light
Monday's rain should be light(KBJR)

TUESDAY: The sky will become mostly sunny thanks to a high from the west. The morning low will be 25. The afternoon high will be 42. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

High air pressure will bring back sunshine on Tuesday
High air pressure will bring back sunshine on Tuesday(kbjr)

COMING UP: The high pressure cell will make it sunny Wednesday, too. Next Thursday, Friday and Saturday will have precip chances again. Right now, it looks to be rain rather than snow. Please keep an eye on Northern News Now in case the plan changes.

The week ahead will be cooler than normal
The week ahead will be cooler than normal(KBJR)

