Apparent drive-by shooting near Cass Lake sends one person to hospital, three arrested

Apparent drive-by shooting near Cass Lake sends one person to hospital, three suspects arrested
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, one person received non-life threatening injuries following a possible drive-by shooting in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police received 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a drive-by shooting incident at a residence at 5:57 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies and officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department immediately responded to the area and began the investigation.

According to authorities, the investigation indicated that two residences had been hit by weapon fire and that an adult male victim had been taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While Officers were on scene, Cass County Dispatch received additional 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a possible shooting incident at a multi-unit housing facility in the city of Cass Lake.

Through the investigation and the caller’s information, a suspect vehicle was identified.

The vehicle was located leaving the area and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop, three occupants fled from the vehicle.

With the assistance of a Beltrami County K9 Unit, all three occupants, including two adult males and a juvenile male were taken into custody.

Firearms were recovered.

According to authorities, at the second reported shooting incident, the investigation indicates that no shots were fired but entry was attempted on a housing unit causing property damage.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that due to multiple agencies quickly responding and working together, a successful and safe outcome was achieved and there is no threat to public safety at this time

