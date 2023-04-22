UMD Softball treating every game like the playoffs

By Alexis Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD Athletics as a whole this past year has been an absolute wagon, producing success left and right. The narrative has been no different for the Bulldog softball team who is currently right at the top of the conference at 15-3.

With ten regular season conference games left to play, UMD says they have been treating every game as a playoff game and that perspective has been evidently working. In their last four, the Bulldogs have scored 35 runs including 8 home runs. This weekend marks the first time in two months that UMD will be competing on an outdoor dirt field.

Head coach Lynn Aderson says, “We’ve played in a lot of domes up until this point and I know in the domes we have to in our weather and in our environment the domes have taken away some of those home runs, so I don’t think in our stat line it truly shows the power that our team has had up until this point so being able to be outside, demonstrates that we’ve had it all along. I think Kat said it earlier, they just feed off of each other offensively so it’s fun to watch when someone gets on base and how excited they get for each other.”

We’re all sort of connected on some weird level where like one person gets a hit and I would put a lot of money on the other person to get another hit, move them around, score them, or do something,” said Kat Burkhardt.

The Bulldogs led by Lauren Dixon who just won her third straight NSIC pitcher of the week award will take on Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State for their final regular season road trip this Sunday and Monday.

