DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Wilderness began their road to the Robertson Cup.

In game one of a five game series, the Wildnerness finished with a 3-1 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Wilderness Win!!! We will take a 1-0 lead in the series, see you all back tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/TMdj0GTF5H — Minnesota Wilderness (@mnwilderness) April 22, 2023

