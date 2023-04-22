Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash

WARNING BLEEPED PROFANITY: Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter / Chris Stevens, @SBOTTONE/Twitter/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a fuel truck who died in a fiery crash atop a major highway bridge in Connecticut has been identified as Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington.

State police released the driver’s name Friday evening, hours after the crash sent a huge column of black smoke pouring into the sky and closed part of the bridge for hours.

Several other people sustained injuries but none were life-threatening, officials said.

State police said a passenger vehicle blew a tire and came to a stop on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The fuel truck slammed into the parked car from behind, causing the truck to roll over and erupt into flames that swallowed both vehicles, according to the state police accident report.

Officials said the truck spilled about 2,200 gallons (8,340 liters) of home heating oil, some of it flowing into the Thames River, which separates New London and Groton. Environmental crews worked to contain the spill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman, child die in crash near Tower
New Gerrick Building
Duluth parking ramp demo forces businesses to move
Cloquet dispensary holds green ribbing cutting opening.
Budding Business: Cloquet THC dispensary opens on 4/20
The Marine General owner prefers working to fishing
Russ Francisco: Duluth’s fishing hall of famer who rarely goes fishing

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
Crews battle fatal structure fire in Duluth Saturday
Crews battle fatal structure fire in Duluth Saturday