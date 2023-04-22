Flood Advisory to last through Sunday evening with light mixed shower chances

WEATHER STORY: The tail end of a low pressure system is still dragging a stretched out trough of lower pressure through our area. That should be just enough lift to keep clouds coming and light snow showers falling - especially on Sunday. On Monday, a surface temperature of 40 may extend high enough in the troposphere to create rain showers rather than flurries. Precip totals should stay light through Monday night. That’s a good thing because most of our region faces a Flood Advisory through Sunday evening. Iron County, WI has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday morning. The snow may be a little more substantial there. Higher pressure on Tuesday will clear us up for a couple of days.

Flood advisories cover much of the Northland through Sunday night with Iron County facing a Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday morning. (kbjr)

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be cloudy and there will be a 20% chance for light snow showers for most zones. Keep in mind that lake effect may make snow thicker than that in Iron County. The low temps will roughly run 15-20. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly sunny and there will be a 20-40% chance for snow showers in the afternoon. The afternoon high will be around 40. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

Light snow showers may add up lightly through Monday night (kbjr)

MONDAY: The sky will stay partly sunny and there will be a 20-30% chance for rain showers. The morning low will be 22. The afternoon high will be 44. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: A high pressure cell will make it sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Next Thursday and Friday will have precip chances again. Right now it looks to be rain rather than snow. Please keep an eye on Northern News Now in case the plan changes.

The week ahead will be close to normal for temps with several shower chances (kbjr)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.