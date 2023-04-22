Duluth’s sanitary district celebrates Earth Day with community

DULUTH, MN. -- Folks over at Western Lake Superior Sanitary District made trash collection fun Friday afternoon.

“This is the first day that our Yard Waste Compost Site is open for the season,” said Dori Decker, an environmental program coordinator with the WLSSD. “We are inviting folks to come down and bring their yard waste to us.”

After dropping off some leaves, branches, or any other woody debris, visitors got a behind-the-scenes tour of their compost site as part of their Earth Day inspired block party.

“When it’s here, we use it productively, recycling it by mixing it with food scraps to make compost,” said Decker.

Yard debris is not allowed into landfills in Minnesota.

“It takes up space, it slowly decomposes and creates methane, which is a greenhouse gas,” said Decker.

So WLSSD is encouraging people to put their waste in the right place.

But cleaning up yard waste isn’t where sustainability ends at the WLSSD.

In the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, events showed the public how to take care of household hazardous waste.

They even had tutorials, showing how to make non-toxic multi-purpose cleaner.

All it took was four simple ingredients:

1/8 c. of white vinegar

1 tsp. of borax

and 1/8 c. of liquid dish soap

Then add warm water and swirl gently to mix.

A simple process using household items, making a massive impact.

“Every time you buy products from the store, every time you’re recycling, every time you’re throwing something away,” said Emma Pardini, an environmental programmer with WLSSD. “Every choice you make around the waste in our world comes back to us.”

Those at WLSSD also used this party as an opportunity for the community to drop off unwanted medication, household chemicals and cleaners.

“We are down here trying to make creative solutions to turn waste into something valuable,” said Pardini.

Showing just how fun and easy it is to be green.

Earth Day events are still happening throughout the weekend.

