Crews battle fatal structure fire in Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are on scene after a fatal structure fire in Duluth’s central hillside neighborhood Saturday.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality, and are still determining how many others may have been injured.

The State Fire Marshal is working with Duluth Fire Department to investigate the cause.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

