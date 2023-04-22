City by City: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, St. Louis County, Duluth

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore- The National Park Service is asking for public feedback on new trails. Among the new trails would be an accessible boardwalk loop with bilingual signs, a coastal trail, a trail to connect Little Sand Bay to the historic Nelson Cabin and an ADA-accessible ramp at Meyers Beach. There will be a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, April 26, and comments on the plan are open through May 12.

St. Louis County, MN- The 101st Annual Member’s Meeting for the St. Louis County Historic Society will be on Tuesday, April 25 at The Depot. The event is free and open to the public. A UMD professor will be giving the keynote speech on “The Unrelenting Honesty of Objects.” The event will begin at 5 p.m. For those who have paid dues, there will be a business meeting following the speech.

Duluth, MN- Several Duluth businesses will be hosting Earth Day events on April 22. The Elim Lutheran Church is hosting an omelet breakfast followed by a rummage and bake sale beginning at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, Kirsten Aune Textiles will be hosting an In Celebration and Contemplation event. At noon, there will be a sustainable fashion presentation followed by a journaling course, a pop-up art display and a crafting session. Those events will run from noon to 4 p.m. Additionally, the first EcoFest event will be held at Clyde Iron Works from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be several local businesses discussing sustainability throughout the city.

