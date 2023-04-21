Traffic advisory for Fitger’s 5K Foot Race

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Road closures will be in place for Saturday’s Fitger’s 5K Foot Race.

Portions of Superior Street, Michigan Street, and Harbor Drive will be closed for the race.

This year’s race will run out to the west from the front of Fitger’s Brewery Complex and will finish on the Lakewalk behind Fitger’s.

Route for the Figter's 5K (Young Athlete's Foundation)

The following areas will be affected due to the race:

Superior Street: Closed to traffic from 8th Ave E to 3rd Ave E from 8:15 a.m. until approximately 9:30 a.m. Local access will be maintained for the Sheraton Hotel garage (exiting westbound only) and for businesses between 8th Ave E and the Fitger’s Inn.

Fitger’s Parking Ramp: Access in and out of the ramp will be allowed from 3rd Ave E until 8:45 a.m. when it will close for the race. The ramp will re-open to traffic (to/from the west only) as soon as all participants have reached Michigan St (by 9:15 a.m.)

Michigan Street: Closed to traffic between 4th Ave E and 5th Ave W from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 9:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes of the 5th Ave W viaduct over I-35: Closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 9:30 a.m., along with the northbound I-35 on-ramp.

The southbound lanes of 5th Ave W: Coned for one lane of traffic in each direction. The I-35 northbound off-ramp and I-35 southbound on-ramp from 5th Ave W will remain open, but motorists should proceed slowly and with caution.

DECC Area: Harbor Drive around the DECC will be closed to all traffic from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 9:45 a.m. Vehicles will be able to enter the DECC during the races via the North Gate on Railroad St or the East Gate on Harbor Dr coming from Railroad St but must exit via the parking ramp onto Railroad St until 9:45 a.m.

Baywalk and Lakewalk: By approximately 9:45 a.m. all race participants are expected to be on the Baywalk and the paved sections of the Lakewalk, which they will take to the finish on the Lakewalk below Fitger’s. Pedestrians are asked to use the boardwalks, look out for race participants and follow volunteer instructions.

All roads will be opened to traffic as soon as participants are clear and DPD determines it is safe to do so.

In addition, motorists should be aware of temporary “No Parking” areas on Michigan St, 3rd Ave E, and Superior St, in the road closure area.

Violators will be tagged and towed.

Runners and spectators are encouraged to park either in the Fitger’s Parking Ramp, which will remain accessible from 3rd Ave E until approximately 8:45 a.m., or along the streets and avenues above the racecourse.

Motorists should remain alert for officers directing traffic and increased pedestrian traffic in the area.

