TAX IMPACT: SLC home valuations rise $1.9 billion over last year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. - Residential properties in St. Louis County have experienced a massive increase in value in the past year and that could mean higher property tax bills for many.

But there are some ways to lower your tax burden and appeal your valuation.

Duluth resident Justin Rubin became a homeowner around the same time he became a father to a baby boy about 17 years ago.

“When he was just about a little over two years old, we decided to get a house to raise him. In the place that he’d always remember and a place that would be in a quiet neighborhood,” Rubin said.

Now that property in Hunters Park may be worth more than ever.

“From between 2022 and the assessment for 2024, the value of the house has gone up 43% from those two times, so it was a little bit of a shocker,” Rubin said.

And with increased value, higher property taxes are likely.

But this year he hasn’t seen a big increase.

“The total tax for 2022 to 2023. Isn’t that great of a difference? It’s a few hundred dollars,” Rubin said.

We first met Rubin a year ago, when his taxes had increased.

Now he’s using both a homestead exclusion and a property tax refund, two options available to lower property taxes.

They’re options many in the county could be looking to use as 2023 property valuations jumped by about 2.3 billion dollars, with residential housing making up 80% of that increase.

“We have some folks that have worked in the Assessor’s office for 25-plus years and they’ve not seen anything as substantial in terms of the jump,” said Mary Garness, St. Louis County’s Public Works & Property Valuation Director.

According to Garness, if you don’t like your house’s valuation, you may be able to change it starting with a phone call.

“We first recommend that they talked to their appraiser, and that’s in the assessor’s office here,” Garness said.

After that, one way you can appeal the county’s decision is by showing comparable properties that have sold for less than your valuation.

As for Rubin, he’s hoping the money from his property tax will help others in the community.

“What is the point of taxes? It’s to make the city a better place to live,” Rubin said.

According to Garness, after you call your assessor, if you still want to appeal your valuation, you need to go to your town board first.

It’s only after that you can file an appeal with the county.

For more information about the homestead exclusion and other tax-lowering options, click here.

