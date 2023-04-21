St. Luke’s research shows lung cancer screening improves outcomes for rural patients

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Doctors at St. Luke’s said their research shows early screening for lung cancer is lowering negative health outcomes for patients living in rural communities.

Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer for Americans and worldwide.

However, doctors said there is a form of screening that makes it easier to detect.

It’s a low-dose chest CT scan used on patients who have a history of heavy smoking or are current smokers.

That technology can detect lung cancer when it’s at a lower stage.

A recent research project looked at data from 2015 to 2019 from roughly 1,800 lung cancer patients at St. Luke’s.

Two-thirds of them were living in a rural area and received a low-dose chest CT.

“We found that when you do low-dose chest CT screening, the historical association between living rurally and having worse lung cancer outcomes went away,” said Dr. Nils Arvold, an oncologist at St. Luke’s and the Medical Director for the Whiteside Institute for Clinical Research.

The research project was a partnership between St. Luke’s and the UMD Medical School.

