Special Olympics Minnesota host ‘Unified Indigenous Games’

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students from across the Northland competed in the Unified Indigenous Games on Friday.

Hosted by Special Olympics Minnesota, students with and without disabilities played games inspired by indigenous cultures.

Students from across northern Minnesota attended the games at Cloquet High School.

The event incorporates large and small group activities that honor and accommodate the students in attendance. Students participate in activities such as “seal crawl”, “kickball race with a story of the race of the clouds” and “foxtail throw for accuracy.”

The Unified Indigenous Games began in Bemidji in December 2022.

The idea for the event was sparked by a group of students from TrekNorth High School, a Unified Champion School.

Special Olympics Minnesota Schools Program Manager Shannon Murray partnered with local leaders to make it happen.

Dan Ninham was hired as a consultant to develop and manage the first Unified Indigenous Games Invitational in Bemidji, and his expertise guides future Unified Indigenous Games programming.

Ninham is Wolf Clan from the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin and has more than 35 years of experience teaching middle school physical education.

“‘Mii ‘ow ezhi-odaminoyang Anishinaabeg’ means ‘How we play as the people,’” said Ninham. “It [was] a special day to showcase some of the physical activities of the indigenous peoples of North America.”

“Special Olympics Minnesota has so much to learn from these games,” said Murray. “Inclusion has been practiced on this land since long before Special Olympics was established and we’re so excited to see our mission displayed in new ways. Unified Indigenous Games give our native students who participate in Unified a space to see their culture reflected and honored in our programming as well as give our non-native students a cross-cultural learning experience.”

