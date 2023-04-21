Scattered flurries possible this weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Our area of low pressure which brought us our messy storm over the past couple days will continue to linger through much of the weekend. A chance for scattered snow showers continues this afternoon into the overnight hours. Light lake effect snow develops along the South Shore mainly east of Ashland. Winds will be breezy out of the NNW at 5-15 MPH with lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: A chance for scattered flurries continues into Saturday with a better chance for light snow along the South Shore east of Ashland. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s with lows in the 20s and teens. Additional snowfall accumulation Friday evening through Saturday will be up to an inch for northern MN with 1-3″ possible along the South Shore east of Ashland.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for scattered flurries continues with a chance for light snow along the South Shore. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s with clouds slowly decreasing.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

