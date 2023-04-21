Russ Francisco: Duluth’s fishing hall of famer who rarely goes fishing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota has such a rich fishing history, the state has its own fishing hall of fame.

In the central Minnesota town of Little Falls sits a shrine to legends who pioneered, taught and grew the sport over the last century.

Only 61 people have been inducted.

Come September, Duluth’s most famous name in fishing will be added to Minnesota’s Mount Rushmore of anglers.

Northern News Now’s Dan Wolfe recently spent time with Marine General’s Russ Francisco, and found he’s a fishing hall of famer who rarely fishes.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.