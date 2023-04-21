Pharmacy Board finds mold growing in THC products from Moorhead company

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, MN
(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is raising a serious warning about certain THC products sold at Minnesota stores.

The Board of Pharmacy says various flavors of the Wonky Weeds delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup have mold growing in the bottle.

The Board says the investigation into these products is part of a lawsuit against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC., Northland Vapor Company Bemidji LLC and Wonky Confections LLC. The lawsuit was filed in December 2022.

The Board of Pharmacy says mold spores were discovered in some products. Some mold strains can produce mycotoxins and aflatoxins that are poisonous substances, which can make people sick, according to the Board.

The Pharmacy Board says the amount of THC in these products is also concerning. The Wonky Weeds Delta-9 THC syrup label says it contains 700 mg of THC per bottle, when the legal limit is no more than 50 mg per package.

You can find the full report from the Board of Pharmacy here.

