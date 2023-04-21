No injuries after train-truck collision near Floodwood

FLOODWOOD, MN. (Northern News Now) - A large tow truck traveling near Floodwood was struck by a train Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was traveling on Highway 2 in Floodwood Township when it was hit by a train as it crossed the tracks.

The large tow truck involved in Floodwood Township train crash (Northern News Now)

Alexander Green of Isle, MN was driving the truck and wasn’t hurt.

The crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF), and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Floodwood Fire, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and BNSF responded to the crash.

