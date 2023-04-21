Man pleads no contest in killing of Detroit news anchor

A Detroit-area man has pleaded no contest in the slaying of a radio news anchor and an attack on his family
gavel
gavel(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment in the killing of a radio news anchor and an attack on his family.

Arthur Williamson's plea was made Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens, the county prosecutor's office said.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing.

WWJ-AM overnight anchor Jim Matthews was found bludgeoned with a hammer in September in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit.

Authorities have said Williamson, of Pontiac, was a friend of Matthews’ girlfriend.

Matthews' girlfriend and the couple's 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were injured. The boy was also struck in the head with the hammer.

Williamson will be sentenced May 31.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Trevor Billings "Turtleboy"
Man behind ‘Turtleboy Duluth’ charged after making violent threats on Facebook
Downed power lines
Storm knocks out power to thousands across the Northland
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Another day of messy wintry mix
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin

Latest News

Detroit Lions
NFL draft gives improving Lions a chance to add to momentum
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at...
Packers enter draft needing to find more playmakers for Love
FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside...
Michigan man linked to extremist group pleads guilty
Eric Holder
Former AG Eric Holder to deliver UW commencement speech