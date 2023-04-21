LSC announces new VP of Finance, Administration

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lake Superior College (LSC) announced its new Vice President of Finance and Administration.

The Duluth community college announced that 15-year employee, Nickoel Anderson will become the new Vice President of Finance and Administration.

She will start her role on August 16, 2023, to replace retiring Vice President Alan Finlayson.

Anderson started at LSC in 2008 and has worked up to her current role as Director of Business Services, which she has held for the past seven years.

In addition, she received an Outstanding Service Award at the 2021 Minnesota State Finance Conference.

“We’re pleased to have Nickoel’s talents, dedication to students, and positive attitude in this important cabinet-level administrative role,” said Dr. Patricia Rogers, president of LSC. “After a complete search process, we’re excited to promote a seasoned leader from within our ranks.”

Prior to working at LSC, Anderson was the accountant at a Superior non-profit, North Country Independent Living, for 11 years.

On top of her finance responsibilities, she also managed human resources and information technology, led the organization in a financial move to independence from the parent organization, and managed the financial spin-off of a subsidiary organization into an independent one.

Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Superior and a Certified Public Accountant certification in Wisconsin (inactive).

