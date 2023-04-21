At least 1 dead in crash near Tower

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERMILLION LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash near Tower Thursday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Tarman Road in Vermilion Lake Township.

Authorities say a Ford Fusion, driven by April Pecchia, 35, of Eveleth, lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

Her vehicle was struck by an oncoming pickup truck,

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Pecchia died at the scene.

She also had an 11-year-old passenger in her car. The State Patrol did not immediately share an update on their condition.

The driver of the pickup, a 69-year-old man from Virginia, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are expecting to share more information on the condition of the passenger in the Ford Fusion around 5 p.m. Friday.

The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

