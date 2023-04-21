“It makes people feel good when you can help them out”: St. Luke’s volunteer helps patients for 15 years

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One volunteer at St. Luke’s has welcomed in patients with her extra time for over a decade.

National Volunteer Week was proclaimed by President Biden on April 14, 2023.

The week celebrates the work of millions of volunteers across the country who give up their time to serve the public in schools, organizations and even hospitals.

Anita Lisowski is one of those critical volunteers.

Lisowski has served at St. Luke’s for just over 15 years.

“Since January of 2008, that’s a long time,” Lisowski said.

She volunteers in the Surgical and Procedural Care Unit at the hospital.

According to her, patients and their families can sometimes be hesitant to go to their appointments.

“Some people are really nervous to approach that desk,” she said.

But for Lisowski, breaking that fear is one of the best parts of the job.

“I just enjoy it I guess, it makes people feel good when you can help them out,” she said.

St. Luke’s has around 140 volunteers that keep waiting rooms in their facilities running.

Their clinics, hospital and hospice care facilities rely on these volunteers to do tasks like hand out forms and check in patients.

“Our volunteers often have extra time to spend with people,” Mary Matlack, the Director of Volunteer Services at St. Luke’s said. “If the staff are very busy and doing their job, they can take a little extra time to make sure that everyone’s questions are answered.”

Matlack said the volunteers bring a good attitude each day.

“They bring a lot of joy, a lot of care they’re always here and they are just a big part a welcoming positive environment at St. Luke’s,” she said.

The volunteers work hard, according to Matlack.

“Every day they come, they’re making a difference,” she said.

Matlack began her role 16 years ago, just before Lisowski walked through the doors as a volunteer.

Sa said working with her is a joy.

Bringing joy is something that Anita Lisowski strives to do each time she volunteers.

“A quote from a famous person is ‘people will always remember how you made them feel’,” she said.

But being able to help people, for her, “it feels great actually,” she said.

If you would like to find more information about the St. Luke’s volunteer program, you can visit their website here, or you can call (218)-249-5344.

