Improving conditions for the weekend

Friday: The center of the low pressure that brought this messy weather will sit over the region and spin up some scattered snow showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with breezy westerly winds 10-20 MPH. New snow accumulations will be less than an inch for most across the Northland.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of some scattered snow flurries here and there but accumulations should be minimal. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with northwest winds 10-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Sunday: On Sunday we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies overhead with temperature in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind are out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.