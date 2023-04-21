‘Get Downtown Week’ returns to Downtown Duluth

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced the return of its popular spring event, “Get Downtown Week.”

“Get Downtown Week,” presented by Bremer Bank, is returning to Duluth’s Downtown Waterfront.

The week-long event is dedicated to celebrating these local businesses and welcoming customers downtown to shop, eat, and drink.

More than 30 businesses will be offering special promotions, including on meals

“Get Downtown Week” will be Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29.

To view a list of participating businesses and their promotions, click here.

