EPA fines DECC for not reporting 2021 ammonia leak

DECC
DECC(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The DECC has been fined due after a July 2021 ammonia leak.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined the DECC $118,195 for allegedly violating regulation requirements to report on the storage, use, and releases of hazardous substances.

According to a news release, the fine comes after an ammonia leak at the DECC and will help ensure that the facility is prepared for any future chemical emergencies.

“It is imperative for facilities storing hazardous materials such as anhydrous ammonia to follow the regulations designed to protect communities and the environment from potential risks,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Improving the DECC’s preparedness for accidental chemical releases helps make Duluth safer.”

The EPA alleges the DECC violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA).

Violations occurred when the DECC failed to report the July 2021 release of anhydrous ammonia.

The leak was discovered in a cooling system at the curling club, which resulted in an evacuation of most of the DECC.

Evacuated areas reopened the following day and no injuries were reported.

In addition, the EPA alleges the DECC failed to submit the required documentation, including safety data sheets, for sulfuric acid and completed inventory of its on-site emergency and hazardous chemicals to the appropriate federal, state, and local authorities for 2020 and 2021.

The DECC has now certified that it is currently in compliance with all EPA regulations.

