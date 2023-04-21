Duluth Distillery workers push to unionize

DULUTH, MN. -- Down in the Twin Cities, an increasing number of service industry workers are unionizing, and it’s looking like that trend is beginning to spread to Duluth.

The whispers of unionization at Vikre Distillery began less than a year ago.

“It really started with a couple of us talking about wages,” said Brynne Pass, an employee at Vikre Distillery.

Pass said in recent months, employees started sharing more concerns with each other about benefits and pay, especially as inflation grew.

“We kind of realized that these are a lot of struggles, a lot of places in the area are going through,” said Pass.

That, and what Pass called a lack of company transparency on wages, led them to UNITE HERE Local 17, a hospitality union group out of the Twin Cities.

“An overwhelming majority have signed their union cards already,” said Andres Bloomquist, a representative with UNITE HERE Local 17.

What started as a conversation within the walls of the Vikre Distillery led employees to announce their intent to unionize.

However, they are facing unique challenges ahead.

“Hospitality is an industry that has some levels of unionization in it, but not a ton to be honest,” said Dr. Jannifer David, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. “Some of that is because of the industry itself, there is a high amount of turnover.”

In Minnesota, 30% of workers in the bargaining party need to sign authorization cards in favor of an election. If the vote for election passes, the bargaining party will vote either in favor of unionization, or against.

The Vikre crew already overcame that hurdle, thanks to their small number of long-time employees.

“Also, we just shifted,” said Dr. David. “We have far less manufacturing than we used to have, we have more hospitality, particularly in Duluth. I mean, tourism is a big deal here.”

Vikre workers hope to use that to begin a wave of momentum for all service industries in the Northland.

“Yes, it’s about Vikre and making it a better place for us, but it’s more than that,” said Pass. “It’s about making the industry a livable industry.”

We asked Vikre management for a statement, they said:

“We value our employees and are proud of the collaborative and open culture and positive work environment we’ve created together. We are proud to offer to all employees competitive wages with annual cost of living adjustments, profit sharing bonuses, retirement plans, paid parental leave for both parents, paid sick and safe time, advance scheduling, a flexible work environment, and more. Indeed, as a small woman-owned business, a zero-waste company, and a leader in the fight for earned sick and safe time and paid family leave, our actions speak for themselves.

We fully support the opportunity of staff to have an election to determine next steps and will fully support the outcome. Whatever our employees decide, we will continue to prioritize their wellbeing and strive to provide a fair and quality work environment.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.