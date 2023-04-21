Duluth City Council addresses concerns over city budget cuts

DULUTH, MN. -- Tensions are growing between Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and some city councilors.

In December, the mayor proposed a property tax increase to help avoid city budget cuts. But, the council voted to lower her proposed increase.

Now that it looks like cuts are needed, the mayor went before the council Thursday evening, where some tough conversations were had.

Councilor Roz Randorf aired her displeasure with how the mayor communicated potential budget cuts to the public.

“You can imagine my surprise when cuts were announced on Thursday, and broadcasted on TV before the council had a chance to hear them specifically,” said Councilor Randorf.

Randorf addressed the mayor’s latest pitch to now use pandemic relief money to avoid big cuts across departments, including police, fire and utilities.

“The committee was even more surprised when we received an email from Mayor Larson on Monday, asking us to reverse our decision in December,” said Councilor Randorf. “Instead to use $382,950 of American Rescue Act money, four months into the fiscal year.”

Some councilors, like Randorf, call the use of ARP money a temporary fix to a long-term problem and are strongly opposed.

The mayor disagrees.

“No 1% cut, to me, is the right budget cut for any one of the departments, or organizations. So, hence bringing forward an opportunity with ARP funds,” said Mayor Larson.

Despite the pushback from some councilors, the mayor is standing by this new proposal. She says while the council may not like when or how her new plan was unveiled, it’s what she felt was necessary.

“I would have much preferred to feel neater, and cleaner, but that’s just not how it’s going, and there is no intent around that,” said Mayor Larson.

In the meantime, to soften the blow of the budget cuts, councilors are looking to use other strategies like Local Government Aid money from the state.

They hope to receive it at the end of this legislative session.

However, if that aid doesn’t come from the state and no ARP money is used, there will be deep cuts, including:

- $72,000 slashed from the fire department

- $98,000 from police

- $39,000 from public works.

As more is learned, Northern News Now will continue to update.

