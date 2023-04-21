Duluth asking for public comment on Lakewalk Interpretive Plan

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is asking the public for comments on its Lakewalk Interpretive Plan.

The project area includes the riverfront segments of the Baywalk along Bayfront Festival Park, the DECC, and the south side of Canal Park.

It will also continue along the Lakewalk from the ship canal to 21st Avenue East.

The project will span nearly 3.5 miles of designated trail.

Lakewalk Interpretive Plan map (Northern News Now)

The purpose of the plan is to define specific elements and common themes of interpretation along the existing trail and segments soon to be reconstructed during the Lakewalk resiliency and Harbor Plaza improvements.

City officials say the themes will invite visitors to gain a richer understanding of the area and create meaningful spaces for them to engage.

Interpretive elements include historical, cultural, and artistic representations of people and places.

After the public comment period closes, the Parks and Recreation Department will review the comments received, incorporate changes where appropriate, and prepare the final Lakewalk Interpretive Plan.

The final plan will be considered at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on June 14, 2023 before bringing it to the City Council for final approval.

The public comment period will close on Monday, May 8.

You can view the draft Lakewalk Interpretive Plan, interpretive signage panel content, and a comment form here.

