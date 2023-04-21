City by City: Hayward, Iron Range, Ashland

Hayward, WI- A new event is aiming to honor a local fishing guide. The 1st Annual Terry Peterson Memorial Event will be held on Friday, May 5. The day will start with a memorial at the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame followed by a celebration dinner at Angler’s Haven Resort. The service will be free and open to the public but tickets to the dinner are sold out. Money raised will support a collaborative effort between the local DNR Fisheries Biologist and the Terry Peterson Fishing Foundation. The two are coming together to revitalize Shue’s Pond into a Fishing Playground.

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is already looking for volunteers for the 2023 - 2024 school year. They will once again be hosting the Lunch Buddies Mentor Program, with even more schools and mentors. Schools planned for next fall include Cherry, Keewatin, Merritt, Northeast Range and several Rock Ridge buildings. Buddies spend one lunch period a week with students getting to know them and providing mentorship. To volunteer as a buddy or sign-up your school, contact the United Way.

Ashland, WI- A local farm was recently chosen for a national grant. Birds N Things Farm was awarded by the Food Animal Concerns Trust, which is a national non-profit that works to ensure animals are raised in a humane way. The farm plans to use the grant to purchase poultry fencing for their pasture. Birds N Things Farm is a BIPOC-owned family farm. They are currently working toward becoming Certified Humane.

