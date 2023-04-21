Budding Business: Cloquet THC dispensary opens on 4/20

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new business is planning to bring THC and CBD products to a Northland community.

They are also preparing for the possibility that marijuana could become legal if action is taken at the state level this year.

“Sunset sorbet is a good one to sit on the lakeside at night and watch the sun fall down the horizon,” Nick Montanari said. “We’ve also got cotton candy, which is already a favorite here.”

Montanari is a co-owner of Salute Dispensary in Cloquet.

It’s a new store that sells items containing hemp-derived THC and CBD.

Montanari and his business partners held a grand opening event Thursday, cutting a green ribbon to officially welcome customers.

“We just wanted to start a new business somewhere where we don’t see businesses like this, and bring education to the community around us,” Montanari said.

Salute is one of the many Minnesota businesses now possible due to a law change that took effect last summer.

It allows people to purchase edibles and drinks with up to five milligrams of hemp-derived THC.

According to Montanari, his inventory is regulated to protect his customers.

“It’s just more trustworthy. You can come in feeling comfortable with what you’re purchasing, know that it’s been tested thoroughly,” Montanari said.

Cloquet resident Tyler Blodgett is glad there’s a place to purchase THC nearby.

“I’m really happy that it’s just almost like down the road to me,” Blodgett said.

Store Manager Cassandra Metro will be working the register and helping customers, but she has also used hemp-based products in the past.

“The sports rub that I use every day helps wonderfully with my arthritis and my back pain,” Metro said.

This year, new legislation that would make marijuana legal in the near future could bring change to this already new business.

According to Montanari, they plan to add that to their inventory if the bill goes through.

“We definitely want to be prepared for that day, the whole legalization process,” Montanari said.

According to store leaders, one of the reasons they chose their location in Cloquet is because they’re also partial owners of the building.

They said despite recent law changes, many landlords are weary of renting store space to THC dispensaries.

Thursday Minnesota lawmaker Rep. Zack Stephenson, a DFLer from Coon Rapids, tweeted that a vote to legalize adult-use cannabis has been scheduled for the House Monday.

Big news! My bill to legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota has been scheduled for a vote in the MN House on Monday!



We’re very close to getting this done and gaining momentum every day!! — Zack Stephenson (@zackstephenson) April 20, 2023

